Iranian currency rates for July 4

4 July 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to July 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,794 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 4 Iranian rial on July 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,829 50,816 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,795 43,777 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,066 4,069 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,213 4,223 1 Danish krone DKK 5,887 5,888 1 Indian rupee INR 532 532 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,409 136,481 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,561 20,551 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,075 31,064 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,603 32,563 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,857 26,019 1 South African rand ZAR 2,564 2,564 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,508 2,506 1 Russian ruble RUB 753 755 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,678 28,624 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,083 30,080 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,885 44,911 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,233 33,234 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,709 8,707 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,279 6,270 100 Thai baths THB 118,101 118,096 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,527 9,527 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,336 32,334 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,794 43,794 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,051 9,050 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,348 14,347 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,807 2,808 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,154 76,169 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,274 4,274 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,219 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,334 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,609 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,568 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 329,000-332,000 rials.

