16 June 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

13 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports. According to the Ministry of Healthcare, six patients with COVID-19 were registered in Nur-Sultan, six – in Almaty and one patient was registered in Almaty region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

1,305,900 coronavirus cases were recorded across Kazakhstan in total.

