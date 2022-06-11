Iran to increase job creation in six provinces

11 June 2022 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iran is planning to create 280,000 jobs by completing 6,000 unfinished industrial, mineral, and commercial projects, said the head of the Institute for Trade Studies and Research Ahmad Tashkini, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

He pointed out that the top priority of the Ministry of Industries, Mine, and Trade is to complete the unfinished projects by creating 280,000 jobs that could increase the employment rate.

The following projects in West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Bushehr, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh, and Boyer-Ahmad provinces had 60 percent progress.

