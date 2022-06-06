Chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Commission recognizes constitutional referendum as valid

6 June 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Kazakhstan’s citizens who voted for approval of 56 amendments to the country's constitution, put to the referendum [held on June 5] made up 77.18 percent of those who took part in the voting in all regions of the country, Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov said at a briefing, Trend reports via Kazinform.

"This morning, the territorial commissions submitted electronic copies of the protocols of voting results. According to preliminary data, the total number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to participate in the referendum amounted to over 11.7 million people, and the number of citizens who took part in the vote - was 7.9 million people, which is 68.06 percent of the number of citizens eligible to participate in the referendum," Abdirov noted.

Thus, the referendum can be considered valid, he stressed.

According to the commission’s chairman, the number of citizens who voted for a positive resolution of the issue put to the referendum exceeded 6.16 million people, making up an absolute majority in each of the 17 regions.

Thus, according to him, the requirements of the constitutional law on the need to support the majority of citizens have been met.

"The number of citizens who voted against the constitutional amendments made up 18.66 percent of those who took part in the vote, or over 1.49 million people. The number of ballots in which both answer options were chosen, that is, recognized as valid, but not taken into account by law during the counting of votes, made up 1.58 percent or 125,859 ballots,” Abdirov noted.

“The rest of the ballots, which are of a non-standard form, or in which it’s impossible to determine the will of the voters, were declared invalid, the number of such ballots made up 2.58 percent or 20,696 ballots," concluded the official.

