5 June 2022 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Oman has made new oil discoveries that will raise its production by 50,000 to 100,000 barrels in the coming two to three years, energy and minerals minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Crude oil reserves in the Sultanate currently stand at 5.2 billion barrels, and gas reserves at around 24 trillion cubic feet, he added.

