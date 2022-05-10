By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to May 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,345 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 10 Iranian rial on May 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,817 51,821 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,310 42,464 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,165 4,221 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,351 4,436 1 Danish krone DKK 5,962 5,955 1 Indian rupee INR 543 546 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,838 136,746 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,341 22,633 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,213 32,176 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,394 32,589 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,658 26,915 1 South African rand ZAR 2,599 2,623 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,785 2,809 1 Russian ruble RUB 599 616 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,357 29,711 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,213 30,317 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,554 49,485 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,884 34,094 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,749 8,783 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,243 6,301 100 Thai baths THB 121,515 122,315 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,581 9,610 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,905 33,053 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,345 44,351 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,553 9,565 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,893 13,854 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,894 2,900 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,416 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 70,796 80,098 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,355 3,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,077 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,690 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,538 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,602 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

