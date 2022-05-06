By Trend

On 4 May 2022 Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in our country on a visit, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The parties noted with satisfaction the productivity of the just concluded meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The heads of the foreign ministries discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The importance of continuing the dialogue at the highest level was stressed. The parties agreed on the need to organize the next round of inter-MFA political consultations this year.

There has been an increase in the dynamics of cultural and humanitarian interaction, especially in the field of education. The Hungarian side announced the allocation of additional scholarships for the education of Uzbek students in higher educational institutions of the country.

The Hungarian side highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen stability in the region and promote the peace process in Afghanistan.

Mutual interest was expressed in developing cooperation within the framework of the UN, the EU, the OSCE and the Organization of Turkic States. A schedule of upcoming events at various levels was considered.

---

