By Trend

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyly Komekov and Director of the Department of International Relations of the Veneto Region (Italy) Annalisa Bisson discussed matters related to the organization of a business forum with the participation of representatives of trade and economic departments and business circles during a videoconference meeting, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan.

The business forum will be attended by representatives of trade and economic departments and business circles of Turkmenistan and Veneto.

The main areas of mutual interest of the parties were cooperation in industry, agriculture, in particular the introduction of modern Italian technologies for the manufacture and processing of textile products, as well as the creation of infrastructure for use in the water sector of the country.

Veneto is one of the largest economic regions of Italy with a high standard of living. The region is well known for its innovative business, highly developed agricultural sector, food, design and engineering industries.

