By Trend

Kyrgyzstan reported 0 fresh cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Monday, the total count of infections stands at 200,980 for the third day in a row, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Ministry of Health of the country reported that number of recoveries from the disease has reached 196,331 after 7 more patients were reported to have cured in the last 24-hours period.

No new fatalities from novel coronavirus were recorded in Kyrgyzstan, the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,991.

According to the Health Ministry’s report, treatment in hospitals is provided to 27 patients, while 40 people are being treated at home.

