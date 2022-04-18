By Trend

Over 2.01 million people have been affected by tropical storm Megi in the Philippines. As many as 172 people were killed, says a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the council, the tropical storm spread to nine regions. Over 395,900 people were moved to 909 evacuation centers, and 33,400 people had evacuated in advance. As many as 110 people are still missing. The damage to the agricultural sector is estimated at an equivalent of $4.78 million.

Updated reports say that 9,700 houses were damaged, as well as 240 roads and nine bridges. Seventy-six cities see power outages.

