Trend

Pakistan intends to continue expanding cooperation with all Central Asian countries, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mahmood Qureshi said during a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information website.

The joint projects in the field of energy, communications, trade, and investments were discussed during the conversation.

Qureshi stressed Pakistan's commitment to further expand interaction with all Central Asian countries to build a sustainable and long-term partnership.

Both ministers added that the joint projects of Turkmenistan and Pakistan in the field of energy and communications have great potential.



