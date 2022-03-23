By Trend

Rescue workers have found no survivors in the wreckage of China Eastern flight 5735, which crashed on Monday, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft went down in the remote Chinese mountainside with 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.

The plane crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming to Guangzhou. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, all the passengers are believed to be Chinese.

The cause of the plane crash has not yet been revealed.

