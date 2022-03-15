By Trend

Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States discussed the issues of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan.

Secretary-General Baghdad Amreev arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the mission of observers from the OTS for the presidential elections of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, he shared his opinion and highly appreciated the presidential elections held in Turkmenistan.

Observers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) did not reveal violations and confirmed the compliance of the elections in Turkmenistan with international standards, he said.

At the same time, issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States were discussed, as well as the possibility of partnership with such international organizations as TURKPA, the Council of Elders and the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer in 2021.

