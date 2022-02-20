By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will leave on Sunday for a four-day tour to three African countries upon the invitation of his counterparts, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan is set to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Senegal and Guinea-Bissau on Feb. 20-23, a directorate statement said.

The visit will focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Turkey and these countries in all fields, the statement added.

During his visit to Senegal’s capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He will also open the new embassy building in the capital.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential-level official visit from Turkey to the West African country.

