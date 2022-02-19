By Trend

A team of senior Turkish officials Thursday held meetings in Jerusalem ahead of the Israeli president’s planned trip to Ankara, officials said, as the two countries work to repair strained ties, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“The parties discussed preparations for the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as various regional issues,” Herzog’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement.

Ibrahim Kalın, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief foreign policy adviser and government spokesperson, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal led the delegation that also meet Palestinian authorities on Wednesday.

Herzog met with Ibrahim Kalin and Sedat Onal, who also held talks with other senior officials, including Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Eyal Shuiki, director-general of the Israeli Presidential Office, said an Israeli press release.

“Turkey and Israel have broad influence in the region, and both have agreed that the rehabilitation of relations can contribute to regional stability,” the statement added.

The parties discussed preparations for Herzog’s visit, bilateral ties, as well as various regional issues.

