By Trend

Some 9,390 cars were exported from Kazakhstan from January through October 2021, which is by 74.9 percent more than in the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Committee on Statistics of Kazakhstan.

According to the message, 1,827 cars were exported in October 2021, increasing by 2.7 times compared to October 2020 and by 29 percent compared to September 2021.

Some 61,754 passenger cars were produced from January through October 2021 (an increase of 19.2 percent) while 82,382 cars were imported (an increase of 2.4 times).

According to the message, 6,738 cars were produced in October 2021, decreasing by 31 percent compared to October 2020 and by 3.5 percent compared to September 2021. Some 7,210 cars were imported in October 2021, increasing by 24.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Around 134,746 cars out of that volume were sold on the domestic market, increasing by 66.4 percent compared to 2020.

According to the message, 12,121 cars were sold in the domestic market in October 2021, decreasing by 18.6 percent compared to October 2020 and by 7 percent compared to September 2021.

