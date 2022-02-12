By Trend

French Development Agency (AFD) will maintain its commitment to Georgia’s energy sector through its support to the electricity market reform and the development of energy efficiency, the AFD representative told Trend.

The AFD, German Bank for Reconstruction and Development (KfW), the EU delegation, and Georgian Government have signed a Declaration of Intent to continue providing support for the country’s energy sector, the source said.

"The ongoing reform, which has achieved significant success in terms of alignment of Georgian energy legislation with the EU norms since 2018, has been extended until 2023," the AFD noted.

The Agency also noted that it has provided support for Georgia in the amount of 180 million euros in 2021, of which 150 million euros were allocated for the electricity market reform and the energy efficiency development (co-financed with the KfW).

Some 30 million euros has been allocated for the water and sanitation sector reform in co-financing with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the AFD added.

According to the source, the AFD and Georgia have developed a fruitful and qualitative cooperation from 2015 by implementing projects in agriculture, health and social protection, energy and water and sanitation sectors.

The AFD is now one of Georgia's main financial partners, alongside the World Bank (WB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the KfW, and the ADB.

"Overall, AFD is very active in Georgia through policy support reforms. It will pursue its cooperation with Georgia in 2022 with several projects in preparation in the irrigation, water and sanitation, human development and transport sectors," the AFD said.

