By News Center

Turkey’s Defence Industry President Ismail Demir has announced that the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) were delivered to the Land Forces Command, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Demir emphasized that CATS cameras manufactured in the country were used in the delivered UAVs.

"We recently delivered new Bayraktar TB2s manufactured by Baykar to our Land Forces Command. Furthermore, our 'Cats' cameras, which were manufactured in-house, were used in the UAVs we delivered. Best wishes," Demirwrote on his social media account.

A video of Bayraktar TB2s in flight was also included in the post.

The Bayraktar TB2 is a Turkish medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) that can fly remotely or autonomously. Baykar Defence, a Turkish company, manufactures it primarily for the Turkish Armed Forces.

In the meantime, Turkey continues to work on its domestic National Combat Aircraft project. Turkish defence industry companies began to transfer their experience and knowledge for the Turkish Aerospace Industries' National Combat Aircraft (TAI). The aircraft, which is expected to be released from the hangar in 2023, has been ordered.

---