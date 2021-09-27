By Vugar Khalilov

The fourth Aviation, Space and Technology Festival TEKNOFEST-2021 organized in Turkey’s Ataturk Airport has ended, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 27.

On the last day of the event, a large number of visitors who came to the festival area had the opportunity to closely examine the vehicles such as airplanes, helicopters and UAVs on display, the report added.

As a part of the festival, Turkish fighter jets conducted a breathtaking air show performing aerobatic maneuvers in the sky.

Chairman of the TEKNOFEST Board Selcuk Bayraktar stated that the festival will be organized next year in Samsun.

“We will organize TEKNOFEST-2022 in Samsun, where the national struggle torch was lit and nation's heroic epic started," Bayraktar stressed.

He added that TEKNOFEST will be conducted one year in Istanbul and another year in Anatolia in the future.

The festival was remarkable with its exhibits, newly-invented technologies, and competitions.

For example, a hawk-like robot bird designed by a university student Kemalettin Demirbas to drive away from the flocks of birds around airports and agricultural lands ranked first place in the TUBİTAK competition at the festival.

Furthermore, the Model Satellite Contest, organized as part of TEKNOFEST, aims to become the regional leader in the field among foreign participants.

“We want university students and teams from neighboring countries to participate in the competition. We want to see teams from abroad and compete with our universities in the final stage and turn this into a more international competition,” Turksat General Manager Hasan Huseyin Ertok said.

The Nobel Prize laureate, Turkish scientist Aziz Sancar, stated that he came to TEKNOFEST to promote science and technology in Turkey and the Turkish world and that the scenery he saw made him proud.

“Work hard. Be persistent when things don't go well. Future Nobel prizes can come out of here. Again, don't do research and technology for Nobel. Work to do something beneficial to humanity and our country. Do science, do technology,” Sancar advised the young generation.

The visitors of the festival also expressed their impressions about the displayed technologies.

Ahmet Burma, who came to the festival with his family, said: “It is very beautiful, very entertaining. I hope it is held every year. It's amazing how kids keep up with technology. It will be a very beneficial thing for them going forward.”

Another visitor Ahseni Kocyigit, who studied aerospace engineering, said: “I was most interested in the mechanics of the aircraft. I hope we can see more festivals like this."

Moreover, prizes were given to the winners of the competitions at the closing ceremony of the TEKNOFEST-2021.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz