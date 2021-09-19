By Trend

Accounting for half of the top 10 companies, automotive firms have dominated Turkey's list of largest exporters, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) announced, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Ford was named Turkey’s largest exporter in 2020, followed by Toyota Engine Manufacturing Turkey and Oyak Renault.

Making it to the top 10 list were also major appliances producers Vestel and Arçelik, foreign trade companies Kibar and TGS, automotive firms Tofaş and Mercedes Benz Türk, and chemical giant Tüpraş.

In the award ceremony, the sector champions were also announced in 28 different categories.

Last year, the country's exports reached almost $170 billion.

TİM chairman İsmail Gulle said Turkey, which hit a historical high of $180 billion in export figures in 2019, will top $210 billion this year to beat it.

It will hit $300 billion in 2026, he added.

There are opportunities and risks for Turkey on the global scale but exporters make efforts for turning risks into opportunities, he stated.

