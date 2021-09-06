By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s tire manufacturer Petlas has exported 500,000 tires to the world market, increasing its monthly exports to over 10,000 tons in August, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 6.

In August 2021, the company achieved the highest monthly export figure, reaching an all-time record with monthly exports worth $39 million, the report added.

Along with this record, Petlas renewed its annual export target as $280 million or 40 percent.

Commenting on the company’s record, AKO Group Board Director Abdulkadir Ozcan said: "Petlas acts with the awareness of carrying the concept of the 'Turkish Brand' to the place it deserves in the world, in the globalizing economy and competition."

Petlas is a Turkish tire manufacturing company, founded in 1976. Its main markets are agricultural, commercial, and military tires. In April 2005, AKO took over Petlas as the only tire manufacturer of Turkey backed by domestic capital.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz