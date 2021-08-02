By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Fatih drillship has started drilling work in the new Turkali-4 well, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) announced in its Twitter account last week.

Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez who shared TPAO’s post, wrote: “Turkali-4 is Fatih's new route in Black Sea gas. We are one step closer to our goal with every new well we drill."

It should be noted that Fatih drillship conducted deep-water drilling in Turkey's first deep-sea detection well, "Turkali-1 (3,920m depth), where the work completed in 77 days.

In the second deep-sea detection well, Turkali-2 (23950 m depth), Fatih completed the reserve determination studies and continued drilling in the North Sakarya Gas Field for new discoveries. The ship has drilled the Amasra-1 well here. Since 28 May, the drillship has been drilling at Turkali-3 in the Sakarya Gas Field.

Fatih drillship has left Filyos Port and set out for Black Sea Amasra-1, the new exploration well in Northern Sakarya Field, Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s (TPAO) wrote in another Twitter post.

Fatih, ex Deepsea Metro II, is a Turkey-flagged sixth generation ultra-deep-water drillship owned and operated by the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). It is Turkey's first drillship.

---

