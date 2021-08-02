By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey continues development of aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Turkish Air Force has added two more next-generation Anka unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UAVs) to its inventory, Defense Industries Chief Ismail Demir wrote on his Twitter account on August 1.

In the relevant post on his social media account, Demir said: "Our Anka-UAV deliveries continue. Finally, we have delivered two more Anka-UAVs produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to the Air Force Command. Good luck."

Anka, which is the first drone to be produced in Turkey, had its first flight in 2010.

In 2013, Turkey's Defence Industry Executive Committee (SSIK) signed an agreement with TAI to start production of ten Anka drones.

