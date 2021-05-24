By Trend

The current political turmoil in Yerevan is the result of an unprecedented economic crisis in Armenia and growing levels of poverty across the country, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He noted that the Parliamentary elections scheduled for June 20, 2021, will determine whether Armenia as a nation has the will to strengthen democratic institutions and its sovereignty, as the world has become geopolitically ever more complex.

“The respect for constitutional boundaries has deeply divided Armenian society and upcoming elections will be a testament for Armenia’s ability to hold free and fair elections and subsequently ensure the country’s partnership with European Union and the United States. As it stands, Pashinyan has demonstrated to be highly corrupt and incompetent; he must be tried for crimes against humanity under international law and for causing – and being a Complicit – a major ethnic cleansing inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and for causing an unprecedented environmental holocaust at the doorstep of Europe,” Tase said.

He added that Armenian political parties have historically failed to hold free and fair elections; elections’ results are always disputed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz