With the tourism season not far ahead, the Turkish tourism industry representatives put their hope in measures that the country has required from facilities to allow for safe holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The strict safety and hygiene measures the government introduced earlier last year will enable the tourism-dependent country to go through at least a better year than 2020 and welcome more tourists, according to the sector representatives.

“We are ready for the season. We will welcome our guests within the framework of the measures we have taken,” says Erkan Yağcı, chairperson of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers’ Association (AKTOB).

“Our expectation is to go above the numbers we achieved last year. We are hopeful,” Yağcı told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday.

The industry is said to have completed its preparations for the new season, complying with the Safe Tourism Certification Program, which covers a broad range of safety measures in transport, accommodation and health conditions for tourists and hospitality employees.

