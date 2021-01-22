By Trend

About 100 representatives of the Armenian opposition on Jan. 22 began a protest in from of the building of the Armenian Parliament, expressing disagreement with the initiative of the parliamentary majority to elect two new members of the Supreme Judicial Council, Trend reports citing TASS.

The protest was broadcast by local news portals.

"The election of new members of the Supreme Judicial Council pursues one single goal - to put all the courts under control. You see that many judges refuse to fulfill the illegal demands of the authorities - to arrest the opposition members. The new members of the Supreme Judicial Council will try to rectify this situation in favor of the authorities," said one of the protesters.

