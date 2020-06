By Trend

Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 914, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

The total number of recoveries stands at 768. Fourteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 2,744 people remain under quarantine, and 258 persons are in patient care.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the WHO's recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid the second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

In Georgia, the state of emergency and curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic was imposed in late March and was lifted on May 23.

---

