More than 109,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 9, with the overall number of such cases nearing 7.04 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on June 9, as many as 7,039,918 novel coronavirus cases and 404,396 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 108,918 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,539.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,366,251. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 54,864 and the number of deaths - by 2,146 and reached 183,950.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,303,361 and the number of fatalities is 184,671. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,801 and the number of deaths - by 551.

The East Mediterranean region has 658,614 cases and 14,913 fatalities as of June 7. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,185 and the number of deaths - by 311.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,933,560), Brazil (691,758), Russia (485,253), the United Kingdom (287,403), India (266,598), Spain (241,717), Italy (235,278), Peru (196,515), Germany (184,543), and Iran (173,832).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

