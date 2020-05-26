By Trend

Turkey’s export of leather goods to Russia dropped by 28.4 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $43.5 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on May 19.

In April 2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to Russia plunged by 68.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to slightly over $2.5 million.

From January through April of this year, export of leather goods from Turkey to world markets slid by 19.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $469.4 million.

The export of leather from Turkey made up 0.9 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In April 2020, Turkey exported the leather goods worth over $54.4 million to the world markets, which is 61.6 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey’s leather export amounted to 0.6 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from April 2019 through April 2020), Turkey exported the leather goods in the amount of over $1.5 billion.

---

