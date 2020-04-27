By Akbar Mammadov

The Turkic Council has said that some countries are using as a pressure mechanism against Turkey the so-called Armenian genocide, namely the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces.

“The allegations and claims made against the Republic of Turkey in connection with the so-called "Armenian genocide" based on the hostile dogma of Armenian ideologues, and supported by some states, are aimed at achieving political goals by falsifying history,” the Turkic Council said in its website on April 27.

Political and legal assessments of events and passing judgments without examining historical facts especially when these were carried out with instigating hatred, historical animosity and revenge in the collective consciousness, intimidate humanity, conscience and compassion and jeopardize the right of the peoples to live in mutual understanding and peace, the council said.

The council praised Turkey’s initiative to establish a Joint Historical Commission to study the events of 1915 by historians and to this end to open archives, saying that "contemporary international relations and all tragedies that have taken so far need to be studied in a transparent and fair manner."

"We are convinced that the unbiased study and evaluation of historical facts by scientists and researchers will shed light on the events of 105 years ago", the statement concluded.