By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways has notified passengers planning flights from Uzbekistan to Moscow and back, Trend reports citing the company.

The announcement said that fares for economy class airline tickets will be reduced on flights operated from any cities of Uzbekistan to the Russian capital from December 27, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

As for flights from Moscow, the cost of tickets for these flights will be reduced for the period from January 15 to March 31, 2020.

According to Aviasales, tickets for these dates can now be bought for as low as $231.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992, under the decree of the head of state as a body of governmental management of civil aviation, providing development, co-ordination and realization of policy in the field of air transport within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Te fleet of «Uzbekistan Airways» consists of Boeing-757/767, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, А320, IL-114-100, as well as cargo freighters Boeing-767-300 BCF.

The airline operates regular domestic and international flights to more than 40 cities of the leading countries of the world - Russia, Belarus, the USA, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Great Britain, India, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

About 15,000 employees work in Uzbekistan Airways.

---

