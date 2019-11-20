By Trend

A meeting with Regional Coordinator of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev was held at the Turkmen State Migration Service, Trend reports referring to the service.

The parties discussed the priority areas of partnership. In particular, issues on migration, security and the fight against human trafficking were touched upon, the report said.

Hajiyev was also received at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed issues on the implementation of joint plans in Turkmenistan and the development of programs for 2020, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

In the light of international realities and challenges, the parties emphasized the need to coordinate actions to resolve global migration issues, including assisting migrants in emergency situations, as well as preventing human trafficking, the report said.

The effectiveness of interaction in international formats was also noted, including within the agreement entitled "Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration".

The need for holding special trainings and seminars with the involvement of international experts was also stressed.

Turkmenistan joined the IOM as a full member in 2013. Prior to this, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Turkmen government and IOM in June 1998. The IOM mission in Turkmenistan commenced its activities in 2005.

The main program directions of joint work include counteracting human trafficking and assistance to migrants, technical cooperation and border management, management of emergency situations, as well as reduction of the risk of natural disasters. Information and educational events are being held as part of joint programs, and the institutional and professional capacity of the relevant Turkmen institutions is growing.

