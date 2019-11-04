By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Officers at the Armenian armed forces can no longer get salaries and vacation pay. The Defense Ministry acknowledges the problem but prefers to keep silence in an effort not to disclose the extent of the problem.

Chairman of the Frontier of Law movement Gevorg Hovhannisyan claims that the Ministry owes millions of dollars.

It seems the Armenian government will now be forced to pay the salaries of soldiers from the budget as officers have families that need to be supported.

Meanwhile, Prosperous Armenia Faction member Sergey Bagratyan said that over the past year and a half, there have been no changes in the way people live.

Quoting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who assured that the country has achieved seven percent economic growth, Bagratyan called for finding fair redistribution mechanisms, as well.

So far, no fair distribution has been seen in Armenia. Moreover, Pashinyan’s team began to get used to their privileged position. That’s why the salaries of ministers were increased recently by secret order in this country.

The Armenians report that the number of company cars serving officials is also growing in Armenia. Recently, Pashinyan himself acquired from the budget money a new, state-of-the-art and very expensive car. Apparently, he didn’t want to use automobiles of representatives of the previous government, including Serj Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan. In addition, Pashinyan’s propensity for expensive private jets and lodging in luxury hotels did not go unnoticed.

Thus, it becomes quite clear why the Armenian officers are not receiving their salaries in the proper amount and time.

Earlier, the head of Karjak Media, Aram Antinyan appealed with an open letter, urging that there is no economic growth in Armenia.

“Today, we regret to note a relative decline not only in almost all macroeconomic indicators but also find out that the 2020 budget, to put it mildly, is far from revolutionary,” Antinyan said.

Pointing to the figures for 2019, Antinyan noticed foreign direct investment in the real sector of the economy fell exactly five times compared to January to June 2018, and the growth of the index of economic activity in the first half of 2019 reduced by 2.4 percent.

An interesting case on the border service recently revealed another reality. A Georgian horseman entered the territory of Armenia through the Bavra-Ninotsminda checkpoint, which connects Armenia with Georgia. The incident occurred despite a photo attached to the news, where many cameras are monitoring each square meter of territory at the checkpoint.

For several years, impoverished Armenia received huge loan from the European Investment Bank for the modernization of its checkpoints. It turns out that either the money was stolen and the cameras actually do not exist, or the Armenian border guards are so stupid that they cannot prevent a clear breakthrough of the border.

What is amazing the rider managed to hide in Armenia.

Nothing surprises in Armenia and angry officers may raise much more riots in the country. For instance, Armenians well remember the events that took place in 2018 in Meghri, when hundreds of military personnel rebelled. So, let’s wait a little bit.

