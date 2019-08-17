By Trend

Iran's Ministry of Oil emphasized importance of Phase I of the Enhanced oil Recovery (EOR) and Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) Project in 20 oil and gas fields.

Iran's Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh has appointed Deputy Director of Engineering, Research and Technology of the Ministry of Oil Saeed Mohammadzadeh as the project's director, Trend reports citing SHANA.

"Necessary actions are to be taken to design the implementation plan and submit the approved project to the Resistance Economics Headquarters in accordance with the issued guidelines,” stated Zanganeh in a statement.

In 2016, the government tasked the ministry with EOR/IOR project in 20 oil and gas fields including 52 reservoirs to be implemented with the help of nine universities and research centers with the aim of establishing a technology-based platform through E&P companies.

In October 2016, Iran's National Petroleum Company signed 10-year research cooperation agreements with eight universities to study 54 oil reservoirs and offer solutions to increase their recovery coefficient.

---

