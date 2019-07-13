By Trend

In 2018, as many as 4,000 Azerbaijanis lived in the Turkish resort province of Antalya, Trend reports with reference to Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Apart from Azerbaijani citizens, 5,700 citizens of Kazakhstan, 5,600 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 2,100 citizens of Turkmenistan and 2,100 citizens of Uzbekistan lived in Antalya in 2018, according to the report.

In general, over 75,000 foreigners lived in the province, and the first place belongs to Russian citizens with the total number of 11,000 people.

According to statistical data, in 2018, the population of Antalya province amounted to 2.426 million people, 50.37 percent of whom are men and 49.63 percent are women.

