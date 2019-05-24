By Trend

A two-day international universal exhibition "White City - Ashgabat 2019" will kick off in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on May 25, Trend reports on May 24 referring to Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ashgabat’s administration is the organizer of the event, which will feature a wide range of topics of interest for cooperation in the field of construction, energy, processing and light industries, and design.

The representatives of more than 80 local and foreign companies, enterprises, ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan and of the business circles from Russia, UK, France, Germany, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Ukraine took part in a similar exhibition a year ago.

