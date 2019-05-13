By Trend

The weighted average U.S. dollar rate at the afternoon session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on May 13, 2019, amounted to 379,57 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the Exchange data.

KASE states that at the afternoon trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 379.45 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 379.65 tenge, and the closing rate was 379.59 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in U.S. dollar amounted to over $68.647 million, and 217 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana) and Almaty the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 382 tenge.

Weighted average rate of the U.S. currency based on both the morning and afternoon sessions was set at the level of 379.43 tenge per one U.S. dollar.

