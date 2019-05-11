By Trend

Turkmenistan has approved the Turkmen membership of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation, Trend reports referring to the decree of the President of Turkmenistan.

The document was signed "in order to implement the bilateral agreements reached between Turkmenistan and Japan, as well as to further develop cooperation between the two countries."

It was reported earlier, business negotiations are planned to be held with Japanese companies in Ashgabat on May 23-24.

The impulse to business partnership was given by the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, during which memoranda were signed in the areas of development of natural resources and the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan.

Agreements on a number of projects worth $18 billion were also concluded. Japan then expressed its desire to participate in projects to develop the industrial infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Galkynysh.

A number of major infrastructure projects have already been implemented with the participation of Japanese companies. They include a complex of ammonia and urea production plants in Mary Region, the Garabogazkarbamid plant and a polymer complex in the Balkan Region.

