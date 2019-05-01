By Trend

In March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from the US and Israel through the ports of Turkey amounted to 8,244,782 tons, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

During the reported period, the volume of cargo transshipment from the US through Turkish ports amounted to 4,578,422 tons.

In March 2019, the volume of cargo transshipment from the US by ships sailing under the US flag amounted to 38,868 tons, and the vessels flying the Turkish flag accounted for 116,327 tons of cargo, while those flying flags of other countries carried 4,423,227 tons.

According to the ministry, in March 2019 the volume of cargo transshipment from Israel through the ports of Turkey amounted to 3,666,360 tons.

During the month, the volume of cargo transshipment from Israel by ships flying the Turkish flag amounted to 545,732 tons. In the meantime, the volume of cargo transshipment by ships flying the Israeli flag amounted to 34,402 tons, and vessels flying flags of other countries accounted for 3,086,226 tons of cargo.

In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, the gross registered tonnage of which amounted to 69.218 million tons.

During this period, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports.

The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag during the period amounted to 10.799 million tons, and vessels under the flags of other countries accounted for 58.419 million tons of cargo.

In the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships, the gross registered tonnage of which amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships arrived at the ports of Izmit (1,400) and Aliaga (861 vessels).

