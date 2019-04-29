By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged municipalities to refrain from implementing new projects, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media on April 29.

The projects that have been implemented by 40 percent will be suspended, and those implemented by 70 percent will be completed, he said.

Two megaprojects including the construction of the Istanbul shipping channel with the length of 43 kilometers are being implemented in Turkey. The intention to implement the project of construction of the Istanbul shipping channel was announced for the first time in 2011 by current President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the framework of the construction project, a special authority shall be set up to control the operations of the channel after its commissioning. The project aims to reduce the burden of shipping on the Bosphorus Strait and prevent the threat of environmental and man-made disasters on one of the most intense sea routes in the world.

According to the plans, the channel, which will 400 meters wide and 25 meters deep, will be able to let pass 150-160 vessels per day.

The Bosphorus is used by an average of 150 vessels per day, of which about 30 are oil tankers. Annually about 150 million tons of oil and oil products are transported through the Black Sea Straits, while the throughput capacity of the Bosphorus is estimated at 200 million tons.

The Istanbul channel, which will run parallel to the Bosphorus, will actually transform the European part of Istanbul into an island and finally separate it from Europe. The channel will pass from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea through the Kucukcekmece Lake.

On the banks of the artificial channel, it is planned to build new residential complexes, which will be connected with other areas of the 15 million metropolis via modern transport infrastructure including metro, high-speed trains and the third airport in Istanbul.

As part of this project, the construction of a new port is also expected. It will be possible to use tankers with a length of 275 meters, a width of 48 meters and a capacity of 14,500 DWT on the Istanbul shipping channel, which is being built as part of the government’s “Vision 2023” plan.

The construction of the navigable channel will continue for five years and the minimum service life of the canal will be 100 years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz