The State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan is creating an open-end investment fund with the participation of foreign organizations in order to attract investments to finance new projects in the country, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

On the basis of an international tender for preparation of a feasibility study and a business plan in this area, a contract was signed earlier with Baker Tilly Rus Consulting JSC (Russian Federation).

The State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan is the official agent of the country in the international capital market and attracts medium- and long-term foreign loans to finance strategic investment projects.

In order to diversify the manufacture of export-oriented products of Turkmenistan, the bank actively attracts foreign loans for projects in the gas and chemical industry.

