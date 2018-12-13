By Trend

Turkey is transporting heavy military equipment to its Sanliurfa province bordering Syria, Trend reports citing the Turkish media on Dec. 13.

Reportedly, this process started on Dec. 12 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated about the beginning of new military operations in northern Syria.

Turkey's Armed Forces will launch a new military operation within three days in northern Syria against PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization, President Erdogan said Dec. 12.

Erdogan claimed that there are US soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

"Despite that the US has promised Turkey that it would not support PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, the US did not keep its word," Erdogan said.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

Also, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz