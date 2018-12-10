By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced new currency rates that will be in effect since Dec. 11, Trend reports on Dec. 10 referring to Uzbek media.

The rate of the US dollar to Uzbek soum has slightly decreased for the first time since August 2018. The American currency dropped 2.21 soums and will cost 8312.64 soums.

Euro, on the other hand, has increased. The European currency has gained 48.21 soums compared to the last week and reached 9456.46 soums.

The Russian ruble has also grown. Its value increased by 1.37 soums to 125.22 soums

(8314.85 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 10)

---

