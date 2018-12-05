By Trend

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified the new law on sale of tobacco products, Trend reported citing Turkish Resmi Gazete.

The new law totally bans the advertisement of tobacco products in Turkey, including in movies, video clips and social networks.

All tobacco products will be sold in the same packaging with no logos, or other inscriptions of producers.

Turkey’s former deputy prime minister Recep Akdag said in November 2017 that Turkey will expand the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Turkey has banned smoking in public places since 2008. The fine for smoking in public places and indoors is 88 liras.

($1=5.2818 TRY on Dec.5)

