By Trend

Chairman of Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli), Shukurjon Zuhurov, today met here with his Uzbek counterpart Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Chairman of the Legislative Chamber (Uzbekistan’s lower house of parliament), news.tj reports.

The two discussed issues related to inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Shukurjon Zuhurov, in particular, expressed hope that inter-parliamentary contacts would promote further expansion of economic, humanitarian and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Tajik parliament speaker noted that Dushanbe and Tashkent had signed more than 180 agreements and contracts for a total cost of 730 million U.S. dollars over the past year.

Uzbek parliament speaker, for his part, noted that parliamentarians of the two countries could make contribution to expansion of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in all areas.

Recall, Nuriddinjon Ismailov heading Uzbek parliamentary delegation arrived in Dushanbe Monday evening on a two day official visit.

Uzbek MPs are also scheduled to hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and visit the Nurek hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and the TALCO Cable plant. The will also visit the Tajik National library and the Kokhi Navrouz State Complex in Dushanbe.

Initiated by the leaders of the two countries, it is the first ever visit of Uzbek parliamentary delegation to Tajikistan.

The Legislative Chamber is the lower house of the Oliy Majlis (Supreme Assembly) of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It has 150 members, 135 elected for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies using the two-round system and 15 elected by the Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz