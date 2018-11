By Trend

Annageldi Yazmyradov has been appointed Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of Turkmenistan, according to the Turkmen presidential decree.

Yazmyradov previously held the position of the head of the Baharden district of Turkmenistan’s Ahal region.

Former head of the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources Ovezmyrat Enermyradov was dismissed from this post due to his transfer to another job.



