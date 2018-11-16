By Trend

The Chinese authorities express hope for intensifying cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of closer contacts between the two countries’ leadership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday when asked to comment on a recent meeting between Premier of China’s State Council Li Keqiang and Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"As for the meeting between Li Keqiang and Vladimir Putin in Singapore, we believe that Russian-Chinese relations are currently at an unprecedentedly high level. The two countries’ leaders constantly use all favorable opportunities <…> to maintain close bilateral contacts and resolve important regional and global issues," she told reporters at a regular press briefing. "We highly appreciate relations between our two counties and hope that China and Russia will use every opportunity to further strengthen cooperation."

According to the diplomat, contacts between Moscow and Beijing are important to ensure universal peace and global development.

The meeting between Putin and Li Keqiang was held on November 15 during the East Asia Summit in Singapore. During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed willingness to intensify cooperation with Russia in a number of key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the energy sector, trade and innovative technologies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz