By Trend

The poultry production clusters will be established in all regions of Uzbekistan for breeding of poultry, processing of poultry products, manufacturing of final finished products and delivering them to consumers, Gazeta.uz reported.

The program of establishment of the clusters using advanced foreign experience will be scheduled for 2019-2021, the first 13 clusters should be opened next year, says the order of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the development of poultry farming in the country dated November 13.

The document is aimed at stable provision of the population with affordable poultry products and enhancement of the export potential of Uzbekistan in this area.

In accordance with the order, the state will increase its stake in the authorized capital of Uzpromstroybank by $50 million at the expense of resources of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan.

A part of these funds will be allocated as loans to other commercial banks in order to finance poultry development projects at a preferential interest rate. The banks are also instructed to take measures in order to attract the resources of international financial institutions and foreign banks for financing of the poultry projects.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz