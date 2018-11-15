By Trend

The US sanctions have created new opportunities for cooperation between Iran and India, ILNA cited Chairman of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Masoud Khansari as saying.

The two countries should pay special attention to the banking and financial cooperation, he added.

Khansari said that India has been exempted from sanctions in the purchase of oil from Iran and the development of the Chabahar port through its investments.

"The two sides can fully use these opportunities. Of course, sanctions will create many problems for Iran," he said. "But it is possible to fully use the potential and capabilities that are beyond attention."

Khansari added that the Tehran Chamber of Commerce conducts research on regional countries, trade partners to develop economic relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz