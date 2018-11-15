By Trend

DELL will share experience in building IT infrastructure for school institutions in Uzbekistan, the press service of the Ministry of Public Education announced.

According to the information, the delegation of DELL headed by the Director General of the company in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Nurlan Sadykov visited the Ministry of Public Education of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between in the digitalization and development of information technology in schools of Uzbekistan.

Out of about 9,700 schools in Uzbekistan, only 35 percent have modern computer equipment and only about 10 percent have access to high-speed internet. The president of Uzbekistan set the task to equip all schools of the country with computers and provide access to the internet within three years.

Sadykov touched upon the experience of DELL in the implementation of electronic classes and libraries, as well as in the creation of an intranet for students in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work out issues of establishing cooperation for the creation of a modern IT infrastructure in schools of Uzbekistan.

